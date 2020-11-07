Just In: Vols DL Enters Transfer Portal

Savion Williams was rated as the top junior college defensive lineman in the country in 2019 when he signed with Tennessee, but he was never able to make a real impact on the field for the Vols.

Williams has only appeared in one game this season, and he is now entering his name in the transfer portal.

Williams wrote on Twitter moments ago: " I am truly grateful and blessed I was given a opportunity to play at the University of Tennessee and I want to thank Coach Pruitt for the all things he has taught me. This 1 and a half years has been a whirlwind for me but I am truly grateful for the family that I've made and how much the fans embraced me since I stepped on campus. I've always been known as a hard worker and God has continued to guide my life but after careful consideration, I've decided that I will be putting my name in the transfer portal. I look forward to an opportunity to show my real talent.

Williams appeared in seven games in 2019 as a reserve and made 7 tackles. He had multiple offers coming out of Junior College and Tennessee beat Georgia out to land his commitment.