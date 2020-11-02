Just In: Vols Freshman Likely to Miss the Rest of Season Due to Injury

Len’Neth Whitehead signed with Tennessee as one of the most coveted athletes in the country, and he was just starting to get back to form after a foot injury cut his senior season of high school short.

Whitehead played running back and linebacker in high school, and Tennessee elected to give him his first look at running back.

Today, Jeremy Pruitt made the media aware that Whitehead will likely miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Pruitt said, "Another guy that was doing really well was Len'Neth Whitehead. He had been out because of his foot injury but come back and was doing really well. Unfortunately, he hurt his shoulder last week in camp and probably going to surgery on it in the next week in time to get him back for spring ball."

Whitehead was a top-100 prospect out of Athens Academy (Ga.) and chose the Vols over South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.