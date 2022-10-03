Skip to main content

Just In: Vols Lose Starting Corner for the Season

Tennessee's secondary suffers a massive blow.
Josh Heupel announced moments ago that Tennessee will be without Warren Burrell for the remainder of the season. Burrell suffered a shoulder injury on the second-to-last play of Overtime against Pittsburgh. However, Heupel did not specify what type of surgery the veteran defensive back had, just purely referencing he had a surgery that would sideline him for the rest of the campaign.

He has not suited up since for the Vols, and in his absence, sophomore defensive back Christian Charles has received the start opposite Kamal Hadden. Tennessee has also rotated in Brandon Turnage, and coveted JuCo transfer Dee Williams should become a part of the rotation down the stretch. 

Burrell has logged 22 starts in 31 games with the Vols. He was off to the best start of his career in 2022, and the Vols are sure to miss his veteran presence at the cornerback position. 

