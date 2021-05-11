Sports Illustrated home
Just In: Vols Move Home-Opener Against Bowling Green

Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee was set to open the Josh Heupel era on September 4th against Bowling Green, which was a Saturday, but the Vols will now play on a Thursday, September 2nd. 

"Any time you consider moving football games to a weekday—which is rare—you want to be sensitive to out-of-town fans who have to make plans to travel to Knoxville," Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White said in a press release. "In this case, the Labor Day holiday and four-month lead time should help in that regard. Sliding our opener to this Thursday primetime window gave us a wonderful opportunity for our football student-athletes to kick off their season in the national spotlight.

The game will take place on the SEC Network at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

"This should be a fun way to begin celebrating 100 years of Neyland Stadium while also beginning an exciting new era of Tennessee football under . I cannot wait to feel the electricity as the Vols come bursting through that T on Thursday night."This will give Tennessee an extended break heading into their ACC-SEC matchup against Pitt on September 11th. 

Tennessee will now have  an extra couple of days break before an ACC-SEC showdown with Pitt on September 11th. 

