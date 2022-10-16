Skip to main content

Just In: Vols Ranking Revealed After Victory Over Alabama

There was no doubt Tennessee was going to rise in the rankings following their win over No.3 Alabama on Saturday night, but the question was just how high. The AP poll has been revealed and Tennessee ranks at No.3 behind Ohio State and Georgia. 

The Vols received 15 first place votes as well. 

"I do think our program, our players, our coaches are calm in the storm," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said following the win. "We talk a lot about it. We talked about it this week. Sixty minutes. It doesn't matter what it looks like in the beginning, the middle, the end. Late third, early fourth, man it didn't look good. But our guys just continued to reset. The greatest thing I can say is when they're coming off the field after something doesn't go right, man, they've already reset. That's true with the offense with the fumble, defensively they give up a score. They're ready to go compete the next time. That speaks to the culture in the program. That speaks to our coaching staff. I mentioned our coordinators. Our entire coaching staff does a phenomenal job. It speaks to the leadership, too. And Hendon is a big part of that."

Tennessee is 6-0 and bowl eligible, and they will look to get healthy with UT-Martin coming to town this week. The Vols then head into the home stretch of their SEC schedule with only Kentucky standing what could be a top-three showdown in Athens, Georgia on November 5th. 

