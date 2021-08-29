Just In: Vols RB Enters Transfer Portal

As first reported by Patrick Brown of 247 Sports, Tennessee running back Tee Hodge has entered the transfer portal, VR2 on SI has confirmed.

Hodge, a freshman, due to the blanket eligibility waiver from COVID, will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop, although, he would have to receive an immediate eligibility waiver to play this fall as the deadline for the one-time transfer rule to apply has already passed.

The former Maryville High School standout only played in one game last fall due to a nagging injury, however, Hodge looked poised to be a factor in the rotation before suffering the injury in fall camp.

He has been battling uphill on Tennessee's depth chart, but he was believed to be a power back option for the Vols under first-year head coach Josh Heupel

Hodge helped Maryville to a state title in 2019, and he chose Tennessee over Wake Forest, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Arkansas and several others. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior campaign.