As first reported by Volquest earlier today, Len’Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season due to an upper body injury not disclosed at this time.

Whitehead played a role in Tennessee’s backfield at pivotal times last fall. His career on Rocky Top got off to a slow start with a Lis Franc injury that sidelined him for the 2020 season, but he bounced back last fall, evening earning All-SEC freshman honors against Missouri.

Whitehead’s absence could kick one of the talented incoming freshman into the rotation, unless the Vols are able to add a back via the transfer portal over the next few days, which is not out of the realm of possibility at this point.

Below is a look at his career bio via UT Athletics.

“Talented, physical running back who will once again be part of the rotation this fall ... Played a key blocking role on Tennessee's kickoff return unit early in the year ... Missed the 2020 campaign due to an injury suffered in preseason but made significant strides in 2021, including earning SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors ... Began his career at linebacker … Played in eight career games, tallying 207 yards rushing on 32 carries with two touchdowns.”