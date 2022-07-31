Skip to main content

Just In: Vols RB to Reportedly Miss 2022 Season Due to Injury

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As first reported by Volquest earlier today, Len’Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season due to an upper body injury not disclosed at this time.

Whitehead played a role in Tennessee’s backfield at pivotal times last fall. His career on Rocky Top got off to a slow start with a Lis Franc injury that sidelined him for the 2020 season, but he bounced back last fall, evening earning All-SEC freshman honors against Missouri. 

Whitehead’s absence could kick one of the talented incoming freshman into the rotation, unless the Vols are able to add a back via the transfer portal over the next few days, which is not out of the realm of possibility at this point. 

Below is a look at his career bio via UT Athletics.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Talented, physical running back who will once again be part of the rotation this fall ... Played a key blocking role on Tennessee's kickoff return unit early in the year ... Missed the 2020 campaign due to an injury suffered in preseason but made significant strides in 2021, including earning SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors ... Began his career at linebacker … Played in eight career games, tallying 207 yards rushing on 32 carries with two touchdowns.”

Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media after Televised Media Day Appearance
Football

How to Watch Tennessee Media Day Press Conference on Sunday

By Matt Ray19 hours ago
tillman
Football

Vols WR Cedric Tillman Announces Latest NIL Deal

By Matt RayJul 29, 2022 11:32 AM EDT
USATSI_18057946_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Jordan Beck, Drew Gilbert Sign First-Round Contracts

By Matt RayJul 28, 2022 11:26 AM EDT
USATSI_18572397_168390308_lowres
Football

VFL Rookies Get Initial Madden 23 Ratings

By Matt RayJul 27, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_16293111_168390308_lowres
Baseball

VFL Blade Tidwell Signs Rookie Contract With Mets

By Matt RayJul 26, 2022 4:05 PM EDT
9140CA0B-A01C-46CB-B866-5D1D16EABF9B
Recruiting

Highly Sought After WR Gatling Set to Return to Tennessee

By Matt RayJul 26, 2022 3:34 PM EDT
993BA005-8343-4202-886E-26A90870A8C9
Recruiting

Vols DL Target Osborne Announces Commitment Date, Time

By Matt RayJul 25, 2022 4:41 PM EDT
Josh Heupel
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses Permanent SEC Opponents

By Matt RayJul 25, 2022 12:40 PM EDT