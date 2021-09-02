Just In: Vols Reportedly Without Prized Pass Rusher Byron Young for Bowling Green

According to a report from Volquest.com, Tennessee will be without prized junior college pass rusher Byron Young for tonight's game against Bowling Green.

"Arguably Tennessee’s best defensive player in fall camp won’t be on the field Thursday night when the Vols take the field in the 2021 season opener," the report states. "Sources tell Volquest that Byron Young is not eligible due to a two-game stint at a prep school that folded two games into a 2017 season. By NCAA rule, his eligibility began by playing those two games, but because the prep school folded, Young won't lose that entire season"

Young has been one of the stars on the defensive side of the football for Tennessee during fall camp, and the hope is that Tennessee will have him back going into week three as the Vols will tune-up against Tennessee Tech before starting conference play, according to one source.

Young has flourished under Rodney Garner, and he has taken a liking to the aggressive mentality that he expects from his players.

"Coach Garner's on me every day and I'm glad he's on me like that," Young said during fall camp. "I wouldn't want to have it any other way. He's on me every day and that's another reason why I got my technique down pat. He pushes me, makes me start over, you know what I'm saying? I love it. He's one of the greats. You look at his stats, he's really one of the greats. I just take in everything he says, take in the coaching and perform."

Tyler Baron and Roman Harrison will now likely be the duo coming off the edge for Tennessee tonight.