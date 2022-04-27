Just In: Vols TE, Former Coveted Recruit Nixon Enters Transfer Portal

Volunteer Country can confirm Tennessee Volunteers tight end Julian Nixon has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Matt Zenits of On3 Sports.

Nixon, a once coveted recruit at the state of Georgia, was entering his second season on Rocky Top.

Nixon did not record any playing time last fall as he was red-shirted after making the switch from receiver to tight end. His talent was evident as he made strides under Alex Golesh, but converting his play-style to this Tennessee pace offense was always going to be easier said than done.

Nixon was recruited to Tennessee by Jeremy Pruitt's staff and there was rumblings shortly after their departure that Nixon planned to ask for a release from his letter of intent, along with several other members of the class at the time, but that ultimately never came to fruition.

Tennessee is stacked deep at the tight end position with Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren both receiving a bulk of rep as standout upperclassmen. Second-year tight end Miles Campbell also looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Nixon committed to Tennessee in April of 2020. At the time, he held offers from 20 other division 1 schools at the time, including Georgia, Ohio State and Auburn. Below is Nixon's high school evaluation from Sports Illustrated.

Prospect: Julian Nixon



Status: SI All-American Candidate



Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds



Position: Wide Receiver



School: Roswell (Ga.) Centennial



Committed to: Tennessee



Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: There’s big wideouts, then there’s Julian Nixon. If you’d told me his a defensive end, I wouldn’t have told you otherwise.

Athleticism: He had breakaway speed as a freshman, but 30 pounds later he’s become a top-end athlete based on physicality. He has maintained the fluid body movements that he possessed as a smaller athlete. Has leaping ability relative to size.

Instincts: Physicality is his strong suit. He has the tendency to shut down routes but locates the ball really well in the air. Has decent top-end speed, but understands how to box out defenders and use his size.

Polish: Will need to either continue to work on quick-twitch muscle groupings or change positions. No telling at this point if end of the line blocking is ever in his future, but certainly has the frame and size to become a willing blocker if asked. Ball skills and deeper route running are Power-5 caliber as is.

Bottom Line: Nixon fits the modern age H-back profile ala Tre’ McKitty. Someone who will be deadly as tight end/halfback/slot wide receiver. If you asked him to defeat Power-5 man-to-man corners, I don’t think he’s going to be a separation creator, but perhaps it won’t matter due to his size. Defensive backs certainly won’t want to tangle with him after the catch.