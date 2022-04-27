Skip to main content

Just In: Vols TE, Former Coveted Recruit Nixon Enters Transfer Portal

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Volunteer Country can confirm Tennessee Volunteers tight end Julian Nixon has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Matt Zenits of On3 Sports. 

Nixon, a once coveted recruit at the state of Georgia, was entering his second season on Rocky Top. 

Nixon did not record any playing time last fall as he was red-shirted after making the switch from receiver to tight end. His talent was evident as he made strides under Alex Golesh, but converting his play-style to this Tennessee pace offense was always going to be easier said than done.

Nixon was recruited to Tennessee by Jeremy Pruitt's staff and there was rumblings shortly after their departure that Nixon planned to ask for a release from his letter of intent, along with several other members of the class at the time, but that ultimately never came to fruition. 

Tennessee is stacked deep at the tight end position with Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren both receiving a bulk of rep as standout upperclassmen. Second-year tight end Miles Campbell also looks to have a bright future ahead of him. 

Nixon committed to Tennessee in April of 2020. At the time, he held offers from 20 other division 1 schools at the time, including Georgia, Ohio State and Auburn. Below is Nixon's high school evaluation from Sports Illustrated.

Prospect: Julian Nixon


Status: SI All-American Candidate


Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

Scroll to Continue

Read More


Position: Wide Receiver

 
School: Roswell (Ga.) Centennial


Committed to: Tennessee


Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: There’s big wideouts, then there’s Julian Nixon. If you’d told me his a defensive end, I wouldn’t have told you otherwise.

Athleticism: He had breakaway speed as a freshman, but 30 pounds later he’s become a top-end athlete based on physicality. He has maintained the fluid body movements that he possessed as a smaller athlete. Has leaping ability relative to size.

Instincts: Physicality is his strong suit. He has the tendency to shut down routes but locates the ball really well in the air. Has decent top-end speed, but understands how to box out defenders and use his size.

Polish: Will need to either continue to work on quick-twitch muscle groupings or change positions. No telling at this point if end of the line blocking is ever in his future, but certainly has the frame and size to become a willing blocker if asked. Ball skills and deeper route running are Power-5 caliber as is.

Bottom Line: Nixon fits the modern age H-back profile ala Tre’ McKitty. Someone who will be deadly as tight end/halfback/slot wide receiver. If you asked him to defeat Power-5 man-to-man corners, I don’t think he’s going to be a separation creator, but perhaps it won’t matter due to his size. Defensive backs certainly won’t want to tangle with him after the catch.

0FCEBCE4-B9A7-4E4E-A29C-811A53FD5836
Baseball

Vols Blow it Open in the Sixth Inning to Bury Xavier 10-1

By Jack Foster10 hours ago
3E7158E5-01EA-4D06-92FC-C261CFE985DA
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Xavier

By Jack Foster15 hours ago
9154CC28-BF95-443D-AF7E-24C925A5220C
Recruiting

Just In: Alabama Safety Sylvester Smith Details Decision to Commit to Tennessee Over LSU, Auburn and Others

By Matt Ray17 hours ago
USATSI_18144791_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Vols Christian Moore Receives SEC Honors After Sensational Sunday Performance

By Jack FosterApr 25, 2022
USATSI_17047799_168390308_lowres
Uncategorized

Tennessee Coach Departing For Florida State

By Jack FosterApr 25, 2022
USATSI_17818951_168390308_lowres
Football

Latest Projections For Tennessee Vols In 2022 NFL Draft

By Matt RayApr 25, 2022
A4693444-446B-4DEE-8971-5B4696C14DCB
Men's Basketball

Former Tennessee Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Finds Next Stop

By Jake NicholsApr 24, 2022
Christian Moore Talks Big Performance, Sweeping Florida and More
Baseball

Watch: Christian Moore Talks Sensational Ending, Redmond Walsh and More

By Jack FosterApr 24, 2022