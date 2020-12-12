Just In: Vols Will Be Without Starting OL for Vandy

Tennessee has rarely had its entire offensive line whole this season, and they are not going to today. Cade Mays did not travel with the team to Vanderbilt and will not play today, VR2 on SI has been able to confirm. The new was first reported by David Ubben of the Athletic.

Mays suffered an injury during last week's game against Florida, and Jeremy Pruitt said on him earlier this week. "K'Rojhn and Cade Mays both had lower leg injuries. I think both of them will be out today, or maybe today and tomorrow. I think we'll probably get them back as the week goes."

Calbert does appear likely to go for the Vols today, but sixth-year senior Brandon Kennedy may not be available. He made the trip, but his status remains in doubt. Kennedy did not suit up last weekend, which allowed Cooper Mays to make his first start.

Pruitt said on Mays's play, "Well, I thought that Cooper (Mays) and Jerome (Carvin) played well. They've done a lot of really good things. Jerome hadn't had an opportunity to play a lot since the Missouri game. He was a guy that we felt like was one of our best six or seven offensive linemen going into the season, and he played a lot in the first two games. Getting him back out there was good. I thought Coop did a really nice job. And hey, we'll be happy to get Brandon back whenever that comes."