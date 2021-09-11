Just In: Vols Without Four Players against Pitt

Tennessee will not have running back Tiyon Evans for today's match-up against Pitt.

The Vols are warming up on Shield-Watkins field inside of Neyland Stadium as the minutes countdown to the kickoff of the "Johnny Majors Classic", but they will be without prized running back Tiyon Evans, starting center Cooper Mays, edge rusher Byron Young, and defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus.

The Evans new has been expected for the majority of the week, if you have been following our reports. Evans eclipsed the century mark in the season-opener against Bowling Green.

Tennessee will pair true freshman Jaylen Wright with starter Jabari Small for a rushing attack today, and the Volunteers staff is confident in the young ball carrier's ability.

"Everybody in this program’s got great confidence in him,” Josh Heupel said earlier this week. “That’s based on what we’ve seen from him consistently. He’s continued to grow from his first practice on the field to who he is now. We expect him to play at a really high level when given an opportunity, and everybody’s got treat trust in him.”

Mays attempted to battle through a nasty ankle sprain, and he was a game-day decision, but he will not play against the Panthers today. Tennessee will turn to Jerome Carvin, Ollie Lane, and others to revamp the rotation inside at guard and center.

Tennessee still awaits word from the NCAA on Byron Young due to an eligibility issue, but they remain optimistic that he will be back by week four when conference play starts.

Bumphus is out for undisclosed reasons at this time.

The Vols and Pitt will play on ESPN at noon. Here is how you can watch and/or listen to the game:

Game 2: Tennessee Volunteers vs Pitt Panthers



Date: Saturday, Sept. 11



Time: 12:00 p.m. ET



Location: Knoxville, Tennessee



Stadium: Neyland Stadium



TV: ESPN



Online Streaming: Fubo TV



Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​