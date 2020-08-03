Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Uncategorized
VR2
Football

Former Vol Justin Coleman Placed on COVID-19 List Following Positive Test

Matthew Ray

Justin Coleman makes the second former Tennessee Volunteer to be placed on COVID-19/reserve list in the last week, as Ravens Safety Nigel Warrior was placed on the list on July 27th.

The news from Coleman was first reported by the Detroit Times Free Press. The article stated, "The Detroit Lions have placed another starter on the reserve/COVID-19 list, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Lions cornerback Justin Coleman tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, after initially testing negative on Tuesday. He "feels great" and has shown no symptoms of the virus, a person close to Coleman said, but he still must sit out per NFL protocol."

Coleman will not be able to return until he has met NFL guidelines, which includes having two negative tests on consecutive days.

Coleman had 54 tackles and 1 interception in 2019 for the Lions, and he is expected to be a starter for the team this fall.

Warrior told VR2 on SI following the news he had been placed on the COVID list, "Thank you so much for your concern. I am well, and all is well. I also want to thank everyone that is concerned and care for my health. I will be fine and will make each and everyone that’s is behind me proud. Once again, thank you, and I couldn’t ask for better support . GBO."

Continue to follow along for VR2 on SI as more information becomes available with updates regarding Tennessee athletics.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Day Tennessee Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Vols Make List of Favorites For Massive Defensive Tackle Tim Keenan

Coveted Defensive Tackle Tim Keenan has released his top list of schools

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols QB Commit Shows Out in Return to Action at 7-on-7 Showcase

Kaidon Salter shines in a return to competitive action in a 7-on-7 event

Matthew Ray

Elite Vols LB Commit Lewis Clarifies Commitment Status

Tennessee Linebacker Commitment Terrence Lewis provides clarity on his commitment status

Matthew Ray

Los Angeles Rams Waive Former Tennessee Linebacker

Los Angeles Released the rookie on Saturday afternoon.

Volunteer Country Staff

Commissioner Greg Sankey Addresses Scheduling Format for Conference-Only Schedule

The SEC sent shock waves throughout the College Football world on Thursday afternoon when it announced that the conference would move towards an SEC-Only schedule in an attempt to minimize the risk created by the Coronavirus Pandemic...

Volunteer Country Staff

ESPN Analyst Predicts Tennessee Will Be "Right  There" With Florida and Georgia

Florida and Georgia have consistently been viewed as the front-runners to win the SEC Eastern Division throughout the entire off-season, with most analysts projecting the Vols to finish behind the two elite teams.

Volunteer Country Staff

Former Tennessee Head Coach Bill Battle Hospitalized After Contracting COVID-19

Former Tennessee head coach Bill Battle has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.

Volunteer Country Staff

Charges Against Tennessee DL Darel Middleton Dropped

Online public court records have revealed that charges against Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton for domestic assault and public intoxication have been dropped.

Volunteer Country Staff

by

Brandon Martin

Fulmer Announces Neyland Stadium Will Not Be at Full Capacity in 2020

Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer has announced the news which Vol Fans have been dreading throughout the entire offseason.

Volunteer Country Staff