Former Vol Justin Coleman Placed on COVID-19 List Following Positive Test

Justin Coleman makes the second former Tennessee Volunteer to be placed on COVID-19/reserve list in the last week, as Ravens Safety Nigel Warrior was placed on the list on July 27th.

The news from Coleman was first reported by the Detroit Times Free Press. The article stated, "The Detroit Lions have placed another starter on the reserve/COVID-19 list, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Lions cornerback Justin Coleman tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, after initially testing negative on Tuesday. He "feels great" and has shown no symptoms of the virus, a person close to Coleman said, but he still must sit out per NFL protocol."

Coleman will not be able to return until he has met NFL guidelines, which includes having two negative tests on consecutive days.

Coleman had 54 tackles and 1 interception in 2019 for the Lions, and he is expected to be a starter for the team this fall.

Warrior told VR2 on SI following the news he had been placed on the COVID list, "Thank you so much for your concern. I am well, and all is well. I also want to thank everyone that is concerned and care for my health. I will be fine and will make each and everyone that’s is behind me proud. Once again, thank you, and I couldn’t ask for better support . GBO."

