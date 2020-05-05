Vols Make Big Impression on Fast-Rising Defensive End with Latest Offer

Tennessee has made its way into the state of Alabama multiple times over the years, grabbing some quality talent. The Vols recently landed the commitment from the state's number one player for the 2021 class, Dylan Brooks.

Tennessee has now extended an offer to Kelby Collins of Gardendale, Alabama. Collins is a big framed prospect in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-5 240-pounder lines up at defensive end.

Collins's first offer came from in-state school UAB. Since that time, offers have come in from South Carolina, LSU, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Auburn, and as of April 29th, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

The process has started early for the young prospect, but it has been a good thing. "The process is fun. I never thought all these schools would be at me this early." Collins would add that, "it feels good" and "makes me want to work harder" knowing that even the big schools are noticing him early on.

With the schools starting to really pick up on the young prospect, Collins describes his play as someone who can stop the run while also getting after the quarterback, forcing him to throw bad passes.

Collins was notified by his Coach that Tennessee was going to extend an offer. It was Defensive Coordinator, Derrick Ansley who extended the offer to the Gardendale prospect.

The moment of being offered was described as "awesome" by Collins. The newly offered prospect would add, "seeing my grandma's reaction to the news was great."

Collins apparently sent his film to the Tennessee staff but at the time were not able to respond in compliance with regulations. Collins was told his film was seen at the time, and they were interested. Today, that interest manifested into an offer for the big-framed prospect.

"Yes, I could see myself in Tennessee's program with what they are doing," said the 2023 defensive end. Collins would add as far as the recruiting process that Tennessee is doing what they need to at this point to have the attention of the young prospect. Darrell Taylor's recent achievements were noticed as Collins stated, "To see they just had a draft pick at my position is huge."

The big-bodied prospect does not have a relationship with anyone on staff at the moment but is looking forward to changing that. Collins would like to build relationships with the coaches, with Pruitt and Ansley being at the forefront.

"When all this is over, I will definitely be coming up there for a visit to see the campus and everything," Collins added in regards to a potential future visit to Tennessee.