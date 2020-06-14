Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Returning Player Profile: Brandon Kennedy

Volunteer Country Staff

Player Profile: Offensive Lineman Brandon Kennedy

Jersey Number: 55

Class: Redshirt Senior

Major: Sports Psychology and Motor Behavior, earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation and sports management at Alabama

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 301 ILB

Hometown: Wetumpka, Alabama

High School: Wetumpka High School

As A Recruit (And Transfer)

As a senior at Wetumpka High School, Brandon Kennedy was able to earn a 4-star ranking from 247Sports, which catapulted his stock as a player. 247Sports also rated Kennedy as the 19th best offensive guard (his high school position) in the country and the 10th best player in the State of Alabama.

The two major universities in his state, Alabama and Auburn, played major roles in his recruitment, and in the end, he chose to join the Crimson Tide. During his original recruitment, Kennedy earned offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Memphis, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Missouri, and others. However, Kennedy’s relationship with the Tide ended sooner than he hoped, as he entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Ultimately, Kennedy ended up playing for a familiar face: Former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, who was now the head coach at the University of Tennessee. Kennedy chose the Volunteers over the instate Auburn Tigers, and earned an immediate waiver to become eligible for Pruitt’s first season at Tennessee.

As A Vol

After earning his immediate eligibility from the NCAA, Kennedy’s experience and leadership would serve dividends for a struggling Tennessee offensive line. However, Kennedy would soon face another set back for his career, after he tore his ACL on September 5th — effectively ending his first season as a Volunteer. Although he would later earn a medical redshirt, losing one of their only experienced linemen crushed Tennessee’s hopes of having stable protection for Jarrett Guarantano.

Overcoming an injury as serious as an ACL tear was certainly a challenge for Kennedy, who had to go through months of rehab in hopes of being able to return to practice as soon as possible. After recovering from the injury, Kennedy played a full season with Tennessee’s O-line in 2019 — going through the highs and lows of the year. Through time, Kennedy and the Vols offensive line developed into one of the best squads the SEC had to offer.

Next season, the Vols will be even more impressive up front. With former No. 1 player in the country Trey Smith, 5-star sophomore duo Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright, and former 5-star Cade Mays (if he receives a transfer waiver), Tennessee could end up having a major advantage in the trenches in the SEC. Whether that transfers into monumental success in year 3 for Jeremy Pruitt is ultimately up to just how much it improves.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mid-week all-day Tennessee Chat

Matthew Ray

by

jhouse1344

2021 Recruits: Tennessee's 10 Most Wanted

Tennessee remains in pursuit of elite recruits such as Payton Page, Amarius Mims, and others

Matthew Ray

A Look at Which Tennessee Freshmen Have the Best Chance of Starting this Fall

A breakdown of which Tennessee Volunteer Freshmen have the best chance to start this fall

Matthew Ray

Saturday Night Recruiting Note

Matthew Ray

Fast-Rising Peach State QB Recaps Tennessee Offer & More

Brookwood High School QB Dylan Lonergan breaks down his offer from Tennessee

Dale Dowden

Report: Butch Jones' UT Contract Buyout Being Used in Bret Bielema's Lawsuit Against Arkansas

Report: Butch Jones' UT Contract Buyout Being Used in Bret Bielema's Lawsuit Against Arkansas

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols DB Commit Wilcoxson Can Do-It-All in the Secondary

Watch: Vols DB Commit Wilcoxson Can Do-It-All in the Secondary

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Brian Maurer

Returning Player Profile: Brian Maurer

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Brian Niedermeyer Releases Video on LB Brotherhood, Return to Greatness

Watch: Brian Niedermeyer Releases Video on LB Brotherhood, Return to Greatness

Matthew Ray

ESPN Analyst Projects Trey Smith as SEC's Top Offensive Guard

ESPN Analyst Projects Trey Smith as SEC's Top Offensive Guard

Volunteer Country Staff