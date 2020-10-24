Keys to the Game: How Vols Pull Off Upset Against Second-Ranked Tide

Tennessee hosts No.2 Alabama in Neyland Stadium today at 3:30 ET in a game that will be featured on CBS. Alabama comes into the game following a convincing win over Georgia, while Tennessee is picking up the pieces following a demoralizing loss to Kentucky last weekend. The VR2 on SI staff has their keys to the game here.

Matt

Earlier in the year, I felt like the Vols matched up well with the Crimson Tide, and I felt Georgia was the toughest match-up test for the Vols across the board. I do not feel that way anymore. Tennessee is going to have their hands full against an Alabama offense that is explosive in every facet. Tennessee has to find a push up front, if they have a chance this week. They are going to have to find a way to make Mac Jones deliver off-platform and make Alabama play behind the sticks. Tennessee struggles to defend the middle of the field, and they have to fix that today. Alabama will exploit the Vols secondary. Offensively, it is obvious. Tennessee has to protect the football, regardless of who the QB is, and establish a running game against the Tide. The Vols do not need to let this one get out of hand early, or they will never be able to get back in it. The Vols need to control the tempo, limit explosive plays, and make a break on special teams if they are going to win today.

Jake

Flexibility at quarterback





We’ve seen Jeremy Pruitt stick with Jarrett Guarantano through good times and bad in the last two weeks. But against an Alabama defense that, while talented, isn’t close to the best Tennessee has seen this year, the Vols have to be flexible under center. Pruitt mentioned this week that the spot could be up for grabs, and while we know Guarantano will likely start according to the Vols’ depth chart, Pruitt has to be willing to pull the trigger and change things up if Guarantano struggles. Harrison Bailey hit Malachi Wideman for a nice pass last week against Kentucky, and J.T. Shrout could still make some good throws if given the chance. But if Pruitt sticks with Guarantano and the fifth-year senior doesn’t come through, the Vols’ coach may lose more than just the game on Saturday.



Continue good push and strong run game



Last week, Tennessee found its offensive line again against the Wildcats, and Eric Gray and Ty Chandler put that to their advantage. The Vols have to continue their dominance up front, especially considering this game is in Neyland Stadium. The rushing attack has to be consistent, too, especially if Tennessee wants to open things up offensively.



Offensive confidence



Last week, we saw the Vols struggle mightily on offense. Guarantano was partly to blame, but Jim Chaney didn’t do his quarterback any favors from the booth. This week, that has to change. The Vols’ run game was hard to miss, as Gray and Chandler pounded the football against Kentucky. But Chaney has to be confident in the quarterback that’s under center, no matter who it is. If that confidence isn’t there, then Jeremy Pruitt & Co. don’t have the right person throwing the ball. If Chaney does trust his quarterback (again, no matter who that is), he has to show it by letting the Vols spread the ball around. They have too many good receivers not to use them, and with the way Alabama’s offense has played so far, Tennessee will have to put up plenty of points.



Level, focused head for Jeremy Pruitt



This will mark Pruitt’s third time facing his former team, but it will be his first time as both a head coach and defensive line coach after the firing of Jimmy Brumbaugh. Last year, we saw Pruitt go toe-to-toe with Nick Saban. Now, he’ll have to do it again while keeping an eye on the Vols’ defensive front. But Pruitt can’t get too occupied with that unit, either, as he still must be a head coach on the sideline. We’ve seen before that Pruitt can still slide into his former role as a defensive coordinator, albeit involuntarily, when he should be paying attention to the Vols’ offense. That can’t happen against the second-ranked Crimson Tide.



This game will be a tall task on several levels for the Vols’ third-year coach. After a week of criticisms, we’ll see if he can answer the bell.

Dale

Offensively- get in an early rhythm if possible. Tennessee cannot afford to fall behind to Alabama early. The Tide defense is going to make things difficult

.Defensively -try to limit the big explosive plays. Alabama exploited a tough Georgia defense through the air last weekend, and Tennessee has several vulnerable spots in the secondary. Tennessee's offense has struggled, so the defense has to limit explosive plays early to ensure Jim Chaney can stick with his gameplan.