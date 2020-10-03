Keys to the Game: How Tennessee Beats Missouri

Knoxville, Tenn.-- The 20th ranked Tennessee Volunteers are set to host the Missouri Tigers at Noon ET on the SEC Network. Tennessee will look to build on an early season road win against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The VR2 on SI staff shares their keys to the game for Tennessee's success to continue against the Tigers.

Matt:

Like any game, this one starts up front. Tennessee holds a major storyline with Cade Mays being eligible to play in this contest. Mays will receive as loud of a roar as twenty-five thousand people can muster, and he should bring a bright spot to Tennessee's offensive line that is already the strength of the team. The Vols should be able to control the tempo and wear the Tigers down over the course of the game. If Jarrett Guarantano protects the football, the Vols should have a balanced attack on Saturday. Defensively, Tennessee's defensive line was less than impressive against South Carolina. Jeremy Pruitt has called this unit out on multiple occasions, and he will need them to step up on Saturday. Larry Rountree II has two 100 yard games against Tennessee in his career, and the Vols can't allow him to get rolling on Saturday.

Brandon:

The Missouri defense was good against the run last season and looks to be sound in that area again this year. They were also one of the worst pass defenses in the SEC last season, and that looks to be the case this year as well. The Vols had a historic night against the Tigers last year in Columbia, having three receivers with over 100 yards each for the first time in school history. Today, the Vols are going to need some young wide receivers to step up and make plays behind Josh Palmer and Brandon Johnson. Ramel Keyton made some nice catches against the Gamecocks, but he left some big plays on the field. If he can step up, along with some of the young players making their first start in Neyland, the Vols should be able to defeat the Tigers convincingly. If Tennessee is unable to take advantage of the Mizzou defense through the air, it could be a tight game.

Jake:

Last week, Missouri showed promise as the Tigers put up over 300 yards of offense against Alabama, controlling the pace at times throughout the second half. Jeremy Pruitt even called Mizzou’s offensive performance “dominating” during the final two quarters. Tennessee’s key today will be keeping that offense under wraps early. If the Tigers find a rhythm with Larry Rountree III (as they have before) and Shawn Robinson, a quality dual-threat option, then the Vols’ second and third levels could be in for a long day. Having guys like Jaylen McCollough back on defense should help immensely, but Tennessee has an opportunity to impose its will early defensively. The Vols need to do exactly that, or Missouri could hang around in a fashion similar to that of South Carolina last week. And if that “hanging around” persists into the second half, the Vols could be in a dogfight.