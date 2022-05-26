Skip to main content

Kickoff Times, TV Station Announced for Tennessee's First Three Games of 2022

  
  

Football season is now less than 100 days away for Tennessee fans, and moments ago in a press release, the University announced the kickoff time and TV stations for the first three games of the season. 

"The Volunteers' Week 2 matchup at defending ACC champion Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC from Heinz Field. The contest is being designated as the Johnny Majors Classic for the second straight year in honor of the legendary coach and player. It represents Tennessee's first appearance on ABC since the 2016 Battle at Bristol against Virginia Tech."

"The Vols' non-conference home game versus Akron on Sept. 17 is slated for a 7 p.m. ET start in Neyland Stadium. That contest will feature a digital-only broadcast on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Fans can watch the game on a television screen through the ESPN App via the major OTT streaming devices. It's the first meeting between the two teams since 2012."


"Last month, UT and SEC Network announced that the Vols' season-opener against Ball State will carry a special 7 p.m. ET Thursday kickoff on Sept. 1 in Neyland Stadium."

Tennessee will once again start the season on a Thursday night. The remaining games on the schedule will have their kickoff time and TV station announced on Monday's, 12 days in advance of games. 

