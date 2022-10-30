Kirby Smart Says Vols 'Have Perfect Storm' On Offense

The stage is set and all eyes are on Athens, Georgia as No.2 Tennessee travels to the Classic City to take on No.1 Georgia. College GameDay is in town. So is SEC Nation. Representatives from multiple bowl games, and pro scouts alike will be in attendance. The nation's top offense will square off against the nation's top defense. Following Georgia's 42-20 victory, Kirby Smart spoke on the challenge Tennessee presents offensively.

"They run the ball really well guys," Smart told reporters. "I know you don't believe, but they run the ball really well. That is why they throw the ball outside because everybody has people on the inside. They have a perfect storm. They have a really fast, elite wideout with a quarterback with a really strong arm. If they had a quarterback that couldn't throw it, then you would say they are one-dimensional. But they have kind of a perfect storm going for his offense, and when they have that, it is really, really, really hard to stop. They go at an elite pace, and they do a tremendous job."

Tennessee's tempo and pace creates problems even before game day, as defensive coaches have to try to find a way to simulate this during the week leading in. Smart was asked how he would approach that this week.

"Good question," Smart chuckled on Saturday in his Florida post game press conference. "That will be an age-old question defensive coordinators try to figure out. We are all searching. There is no way, let's be honest. You can two-huddle, three-huddle, shotgun huddle, go on air, but they do it, and they do it well. It is really hard to simulate."

Tennessee comes into the contest with the nation's top scoring offense, averaging 49.4 points per game, while defensively Georgia comes in allowing just 10.0 points per game. Something will have to give on Saturday as the nation's two best teams square off at 3:30 pm ET on CBS.