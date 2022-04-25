Latest Projections For Tennessee Vols In 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will commence on Thursday night, and several Tennessee Volunteers are eligible to be drafted. Ahead of the three day event, we take a look at where these players are projected to go in the 2022 Draft based on two of the latest seven-round projections from Sporting News and CBS Sports.

Alontae Taylor

Based on the projections, it is safe to assume Taylor will be the first Vol to hear his name called in this year's draft. Taylor is coming off the best season of his career, which included 60 total tackles and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown against Kentucky. It is unlikely that he plays cornerback at the next level, though, as many team view him as a safety. Taylor has added special teams value which should help him stay close to his projected landing spot.

CBS Sports- Round 3, Pick 98 by the New Orleans Saints

Sporting News- Round 4, Pick 124 by the Philadelphia Eagles

Matthew Butler

Matthew Butler actually has one projection higher than Taylor (in terms of seven-round mock drafts), and he has continued to climb draft boards. He will hear his name called at some point, as his off-field demeanor and on-field motor have impressed various NFL teams. Butler is also coming off the best season of his career. He totaled 47 tackles and five sacks last fall.

CBS Sports- Round 6, Pick 193 by the Dallas Cowboys

Sporting News- Round 3, Pick 94 by the Kansas City Chiefs

Cade Mays

Cade Mays left Tennessee for the NFL after a season that was slowed by injury. Mays undoubtedly did not play the best football of his career last fall, but he still has a lot of value to NFL teams. He is a swingman on the line, who could end up being a late-round steal for an NFL team.

CBS Sports- Round 5, Pick 150 by the Chicago Bears

Sporting News- Round 5, Pick 173 by the New York Giants

Velus Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. was the veteran of Tennessee's wide receiver group last fall, and after a slow start, he had the best season of his career. He caught 62 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. Jones also added another 900 return yards and one touchdown in the special teams game last fall. His value as a returner has helped him find a steady draft stock.

CBS Sports- Round 5, Pick 157 by the Dallas Cowboys

Sporting News- Round 6, Pick 209 by the Cincinnati Bengals

Other Vols participating in the draft process but not listed in the mocks are Theo Jackson, Caleb Tremblay and Jay Blakely.