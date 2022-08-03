LB Mitchell 'The Model of Consistency' to Start Preseason Camp

Juwan Mitchell transferred to Tennessee from Texas in 2021, and it did not take him long to crack the starting rotation in Knoxville. Mitchell played in three games with one start in 2021, before his season was cut short by a shoulder injury.

After redshirting, the once-coveted linebacker made the decision to return to Tennessee, and he is continuing to work his way back into the lineup. Following day three of preseason camp, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary had high praise for the veteran linebacker.

"These first three days have been really good," Jean-Mary said of Mitchell's performance to start fall camp. "Juwan has been the model of consistency these first three days. It is really probably the first time in almost a year-and-a-half to two years that he has felt healthy. He has got all of the surgeries behind him, and you are starting to see the best parts of him. He has been really good these first three days."

Through three days, Aaron Beasley and Jeremy Banks have paced the way at the inside position, but Mitchell is continuing to drive the competition in the room.

"Like every team in the country, we are trying to build depth," Jean-Mary said of what it would mean to have Mitchell as a contributor this fall. "If he is able to come in and contribute at a high level, we will feel like that just adds to our numbers. With the way we play and score, we have to have several linebackers ready to play. The depth, especially with the wear and tear you get in this conference, the more quality linebackers you have, the better chance you have to be better on defense."

Despite the wear and tear Jean-Mary mentioned above, Tennessee will not rotate guys to rotate them. They have to be efficient and effective for the Vols.

We would always like to rotate," Jean-Mary said of his preference for the position. "It comes down to freshness in this league. Most games are going to come down to the fourth quarter, the guys that are the freshest, if it is an equal matchup, that is probably the team that is going to win or give themselves the opportunity to win. I thought we got worn down a little bit towards the end of games. We are going to try and keep guys as fresh as possible, but we aren't going to rotate just to rotate. We are going to rotate quality guys that give us a chance to win games. "

Tennessee will look to take a step forward on defense in 2022, and this position will be expected to play a key role. Mitchell's early progress should be a welcomed sign for the Vols.