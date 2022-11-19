Skip to main content

Lee Corso Shares Thoughts on Where Tennessee Will Stand in Final Playoff Rankings

Lee Corso returned to the set of College GameDay today for the first time in several weeks. The long-time voice in the college football world shared high praise for the Vols playoff chances before the show and during the show. 

The video below shows Corso talking with Kirk Herbstreit ahead of the show about the playoff teams. 

Corso has Tennessee at third behind Georgia and Ohio State and ahead of USC. Upon clarification, Corso stated this was his final playoff teams, as he believes TCU will lose today to Baylor and Michigan will lose to Ohio State next weekend. 

This scenario playing out would mean the Vols would travel to Tempe (Ariz.) to play Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. 

After the show went live, Corso reiterated his belief the Vols would finish third in the final playoff rankings, with USC winning out and earning the four spot. 

While Corso believes TCU will lose today, sticking with his pick later in the show, the rest of the GameDay crew picked TCU to takedown Baylor. 

Football

Football

Football

Football

Football

Football

Football

Baseball

