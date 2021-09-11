Look: Josh Heupel Honoring Johnny Majors with Game-Day Outfit

Nearly three decades after Majors' tenure as Tennessee Football head coach, Josh Heupel honors the VFL with his outfit for the 'Johnny Majors Classic'

The 'Johnny Majors Classic' is here, as the Tennessee Vols and Pittsburgh Panthers will honor the late, legendary coach with their Week 2 game in Neyland Stadium. There were a lot of aspects to Majors that are memorable, one of which being his style on the sidelines. Current Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel comes to Neyland for the 'Johnny Majors Classic' sporting a game-day style all too familiar to Rocky Top.

See the tweet from the Tennessee Football's twitter page revealing Heupel's outfit below:

The iconic black and white suit jacket will be on the sidelines of Neyland once again, as Josh Heupel honors Majors with the black and white checkered jacket and tie. Heupel will look to honor the legend further by coaching his Tennessee Volunteers to a victory in the inaugural 'Johnny Majors Classic.'

Photo Credit: Tennessee Football Twitter

