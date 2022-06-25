Skip to main content

Look: Peyton Manning and Hendon Hooker Together at Manning Passing Academy

Volunteer Country reported this past week that Tennessee Football starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was selected as one of 45 collegiate signal callers to participate in Peyton Manning's Passing Academy. 

The event began on Thursday and will run through Sunday. While Hooker will serve as a camp counselor to the younger camps, he will also compete against the 44 other quarterbacks on his level in a passing challenge. 

Hooker is one of many Tennessee quarterbacks to participate in the Manning Passing Academy over the years, as Peyton Manning, a VFL himself, always looks to bring in players from his alma mater. 

With this year being no different, Hooker got the chance to meet up with the NFL Hall of Famer at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. 

The picture above shows two of the better Volunteer passers in the past 25 years, and Hooker will look to build off an incredible 2021 season in his super-senior 2022 season. 

Per Sports Betting Dime, Hooker has the ninth best preseason odds among quarterbacks to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

In the meantime, Hooker will compete with the quarterbacks above as the Manning Passing Academy continues through Sunday. 

