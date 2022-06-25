Look: Peyton Manning and Hendon Hooker Together at Manning Passing Academy

Volunteer Country reported this past week that Tennessee Football starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was selected as one of 45 collegiate signal callers to participate in Peyton Manning's Passing Academy.

The event began on Thursday and will run through Sunday. While Hooker will serve as a camp counselor to the younger camps, he will also compete against the 44 other quarterbacks on his level in a passing challenge.

Hooker is one of many Tennessee quarterbacks to participate in the Manning Passing Academy over the years, as Peyton Manning, a VFL himself, always looks to bring in players from his alma mater.

With this year being no different, Hooker got the chance to meet up with the NFL Hall of Famer at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

The picture above shows two of the better Volunteer passers in the past 25 years, and Hooker will look to build off an incredible 2021 season in his super-senior 2022 season.

Per Sports Betting Dime, Hooker has the ninth best preseason odds among quarterbacks to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

In the meantime, Hooker will compete with the quarterbacks above as the Manning Passing Academy continues through Sunday.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.