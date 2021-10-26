LOOK: Peyton Manning Rocks Ole Miss Jersey on MNF After Losing Bet

Two weeks ago, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss beat Tennessee 31-26 in Knoxville.

While the game was anticipated because of Kiffin’s return and the “Checker Neyland” movement, it also sparked a renewed, albeit friendly, rivalry between Peyton and Eli Manning.

This season, the Manning brothers have joined forces each Monday night for the “ManningCast,” a broadcast in which they talk and analyze that week’s Monday Night Football matchup as the game occurs.

Many, including Kiffin, pushed for that broadcast to make its way to college football since Eli went to Ole Miss and Peyton went to Tennessee.

Unfortunately, that broadcast didn’t come to fruition — but Eli didn’t stop there.

Instead, the youngest Manning brother — whose number was retired this weekend in Oxford — proposed a bet on Twitter that whichever brother’s school lost the Tennessee-Ole Miss matchup had to wear the winner’s jersey on the next edition of the ManningCast.

So, since the Vols lost, Peyton squeezed into Eli’s red No. 10 Ole Miss jersey for Monday night’s matchup between the Saints and Seahawks.

“You look good in that jersey, pal,” Eli quipped.

“I thought throwing six interceptions against the Chargers was rough, but wearing an Ole Miss jersey on national TV and broadcasting a game of two teams who beat me in the Super Bowl — just the best night of my life,” Peyton shot back.

Peyton added that Eli must have given him a Youth Medium based on the tightness of the jersey, and Tom Brady was quick to comment on the fit during his guest appearance later in the night.

Meanwhile, Eli retorted Peyton’s initial comeback with a forehead joke — a common occurrence for Monday nights this season.

After taking the ribbing, Peyton held up his Tennessee tumbler to assure the audience his allegiances haven’t changed.

It should be fun to watch this pair go back and forth the rest of tonight and this season.

It was certainly enjoyable to watch their college teams clash, as Josh Heupel’s team has since proven that it’s definitely on the right track.