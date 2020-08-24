SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Look: Tennessee lands in AP Top 25 poll to start 2020 college football season

Jake Nichols

Photo credit: Tennessee Athletics Communications

From a six-game win streak to cap off the 2019-2020 season to several big-name recruits getting early reps on campus this summer, Tennessee is starting off right for Jeremy Pruitt’s third season.

That strong start took another step Monday, as the Vols landed in the Associated Press Top 25, notched in snugly at no. 25.

As one can tell, Tennessee is one of seven SEC programs to be ranked in the nation’s top 25 teams entering this season.

The Vols will continue their work on Haslam Field this week, and they’re set to kick off the season on September 26 at South Carolina. 

Last Friday was the team’s first day in shells (shoulder pads and helmets), and coach Jeremy Pruitt left the field feeling optimistic:

“We didn't get a chance to do that in the spring, so I know our players were excited to have a chance to strike people up front and finish with thuds and (being) a little bit closer to football,” Pruitt said. “I was really pleased with our offensive line (Friday). They continued to improve and develop some chemistry up there. We're playing a lot of guys. (We have) a lot of guys getting a lot of different opportunities there. (We're) moving some guys around, but you can tell from a conceptual standpoint we're a lot further ahead than we were probably when we practiced in spring thanks to the OTAs we had this summer.“

For practice this week, we’ll pass along any information for that as soon as it’s received.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Day Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Notes, What We are Hearing From Tennessee's First Scrimmage and the Recruiting Trail

Notes, What We are Hearing From Tennessee's First Scrimmage and the Recruiting Trail

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Barnes: Fulkerson and Pons lead group of ‘hungry’ Vols

Tennessee enters this season with an experienced backcourt, plenty of talent and enough transfers to plug in where Rick Barnes sees fit. None of that works, though, without a hunger to reach the pinnacle. And Barnes said he’s seen that drive already.

Jake Nichols

Barnes: Tennessee basketball still scheduled to play at Wisconsin to open 2020 season

After finding out that the Big Ten wouldn’t have fall sports, Tennessee basketball didn’t have to wait long for an answer on its opening matchup against the Badgers.

Jake Nichols

Pair of Vols Tight End Commits Among Elite of Elite, Make Inaugural SI99 List

Matthew Ray

Just In: Vols Commit Dylan Brooks Ranked 18th Overall in Inaugural SI99 Football Rankings

Matthew Ray

49ers VP of Personnel: Jauan Jennings "Definitely More Talented than a 7th Rounder"

49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters shares thoughts on Jauan Jennings

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Freshman RB Tee Hodge Turning Heads With 'Unbelievably Professional' Approach Since Arriving on Campus

Tennessee Vols Freshman RB Tee Hodge Turning Heads With 'Unbelievably Professional' Approach Since Arriving on Campus

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols DB's Need to "Improve Consistency & Elevate Their Game" in 2020

Pruitt: Vols DB's Need to "Improve Consistency & Elevate Their Game" in 2020

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols Tight End Austin Pope Could be Ready to Go for Season-Opener

Jeremy Pruitt updates the status of Tennessee tight end Austin Pope

Volunteer Country Staff