Look: Tennessee lands in AP Top 25 poll to start 2020 college football season

From a six-game win streak to cap off the 2019-2020 season to several big-name recruits getting early reps on campus this summer, Tennessee is starting off right for Jeremy Pruitt’s third season.

That strong start took another step Monday, as the Vols landed in the Associated Press Top 25, notched in snugly at no. 25.

As one can tell, Tennessee is one of seven SEC programs to be ranked in the nation’s top 25 teams entering this season.

The Vols will continue their work on Haslam Field this week, and they’re set to kick off the season on September 26 at South Carolina.

Last Friday was the team’s first day in shells (shoulder pads and helmets), and coach Jeremy Pruitt left the field feeling optimistic:

“We didn't get a chance to do that in the spring, so I know our players were excited to have a chance to strike people up front and finish with thuds and (being) a little bit closer to football,” Pruitt said. “I was really pleased with our offensive line (Friday). They continued to improve and develop some chemistry up there. We're playing a lot of guys. (We have) a lot of guys getting a lot of different opportunities there. (We're) moving some guys around, but you can tell from a conceptual standpoint we're a lot further ahead than we were probably when we practiced in spring thanks to the OTAs we had this summer.“



