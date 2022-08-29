Look:Tennessee Releases First Depth Chart of 2022

Tennessee has released its first depth chart of 2022, as the Vols are closing in on their first game of the year on September 1 against Ball State. (See below)

The '-or-' on the chart means either player can earn the start in the opener. This is pretty standard across any depth chart as coaches don’t like to give away too much information.

For Tennessee, this is the first time in a while the Vols have gone into the season opener without some form of quarterback controversy as Hendon Hooker has been the undisputed starter for months.

However, the biggest piece of information this depth chart provides is that Tennessee has built depth at key positions, including cornerback and middle linebacker, two spots the Vols struggled at last fall.

Elsewhere, the Vols defensive line has had its fair share of question marks but has received plenty of praise coming out of camp. While Rodney Garner has starters pencilled in, expect this to be a strong rotational position group.

Kickoff time between the Vols and Cardinals on Thursday is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

