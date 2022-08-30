Look: Vols Reveal Week One Uniforms

Tennessee Football has revealed its uniform choice for their season opener against Ball State on Thursday night.

The Vols will be sporting orange tops and white pants when they kickoff year two of the Heupel era. These are called the "traditional" or "classic" uniforms.

Tennessee's record in every uniform combination from the 2021 regular season is below.

Classics: (Orange Tops, White Pants): 3-0

Road Whites (Storm Troopers): 1-1

Dark Mode: (Alternate dark uniforms): 1-1

White Tops, Orange Pants: 1-1

Orange Wave: (All Orange): 1-2

Photo Credit: Saul Young of the Knoxville News Sentinel