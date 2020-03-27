2022 Mauldin High School (SC) prospect Jeadyn Lukus is going to be one of the most sought after prospects in his class. Lukus already holds a handful of Power 5 offers including Florida, LSU, and South Carolina.

Earlier this week, Lukus announced he had received an offer from Tennessee. The 6'1, 180lbs defender had this to say about the offer, "it meant a lot to me. It is a good school."

Lukus said, "it was coach (Chris) Weinke and (Derrick) Ansley" who extended the offer. Weinke has been active in the Carolina's for the last two recruiting cycles, and Ansley will always be involved with highly ranked defensive backs.

Lukus said the Vols, "like his athletic ability as a DB", and there is an appeal to play for Jeremy Pruitt and Derrick Ansley given their track records with defensive backs.

Lukus added, "it is good. It gives me a better chance to make it to the league."

Lukus still has plenty of time left before he has to make a final decision, and there are still plenty of offers out there waiting on him.