Malzahn's Departure Creates Interesting Dynamic, Opportunity for Tennessee

Gus Malzahn is out Auburn following a 6-4 record during a COVID season. Three of Auburn’s four losses came at the hands of top 10 teams. The Tigers escaped the jaws of defeat a couple of other times, but it was not enough to save Malzahn’s job. Malzahn’s tenure at Auburn concluded with a 53-27 record, an SEC title, and a BCS appearance. Malzahn will take a 21 million dollar buyout with him, and in turn, will create an interesting dynamic for Tennessee.

Let’s start with Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt is currently 15-18 throughout his career, with top-five Texas A&M left in front of him. If Tennessee opted to move on from Pruitt, they would owe him 12.8 million dollars. I do not think the Vols will move on from Pruitt, however, the firing of Malzahn, given all mentioned above, creates a bad look on the Tennessee administration if they choose not to, while Auburn grabs a potential top-target for the Vols in the future.

There are plenty of names out there to replace Pruitt, but Tennessee has to get their guy this time. If they do not feel that he is attainable, then it makes sense to roll with Pruitt until the time is right, but I find it hard to believe that there is not somebody out there that Tennessee desires.

Tennessee has to show that it is committed to winning football games again, or the apathy around the program is going to cause an even greater collapse. I don’t know if firing Jeremy Pruitt is the right move, nor do I know if it will happen, but I do know that the cupboard is much more full than it was when he arrived, which makes the job more desirable than when he took over. Tennessee cannot afford to wait a year too late to make another coaching hire yet again. If there is a guy that they have been eyeballing, then they need to go and get him, or they can expect to watch from the back for more years to come.

I believe Jeremy Pruitt is a great defensive-minded coach. Honestly, I believe he is the best in the game, but that does not make you a great head coach. I believe he has done some great things at Tennessee, but he is a first-time head coach in the middle of a rebuild that seems to be losing steam. I assure you, I am not politicking for Pruitt to be fired, but I do believe this university has to move on or double down in support of him, and the move made by Auburn earlier today allows them to choose between doing either one.

Tennessee can make a buyout happen if it wants to, or it can go all-in on Jeremy Pruitt. If moving forward with Pruitt as the guy is the decision, then Malzahn’s misfortunes could be to Pruitt’s benefit.

Tennessee could have to replace several assistant coaches this off-season, but they have a guaranteed opening at the defensive line. Rodney Garner is one of the best position coaches in America, and he is an elite recruiter. The Vols could be an ideal landing spot for him if the new head coach at Auburn does not attempt to retain him. But Tennessee has to make every step necessary to help Pruitt if they choose to move forward. The Vols have two young guns at linebacker Coach in Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, but Travis Williams has an incredible track record on the field and as a recruiter at Auburn, and he is a guy the Vols have to make a phone call too. I think Felton has proved his worth given the hand he was dealt at outside linebacker, and the emergence of Tyler Baron has been key for him. Niedermeyer’s unit on the inside has struggled at times, but schools are going to make a run at him just off of his recruiting prowess alone. Losing Niedermeyer would sting, and Tennessee could find a way to retain him, but adding Williams would alleviate a ton.

Lastly, there is no secret about Jeremy Pruitt’s relationship with Kevin Steele. The Auburn DC has been a key figure in Pruitt’s rise through the college ranks. Pruitt told me earlier this year, “Well, you know, when you have some familiarity it’s obviously easier to give input to the offensive coaches when they say, ‘Hey what are they doing here, why are they doing it this way, Yeah, I would think that would help you know so me and Kevin talk very frequently. So I called him, I think it was last Wednesday night, and asked him what he is doing. He said he was working on Tennessee, so jokingly, I was giving him a scouting report.” Derrick Ansley is a hot name in the coaching world, and with Pruitt’s reluctance to relinquish full play-calling duties on the defense, Ansley could make a jump at any time. Steele could be the person Pruitt finally gives the reins over to, which would allow him to be more of a head coach during a pivotal year.

Lastly, Tennessee is trying to salvage its 2021 class, which may not seem that important, but it is. The cupboard is not bare, but the importance of bringing in quality players each year is of the utmost importance, obviously. Malzahn’s departure should allow Jeremy Pruitt the opportunity to get back in with some key players that Auburn held a lot of momentum with before the Malzahn announcement. Other vultures will certainly circle, but the opportunity for Tennessee to make a move is evident.

Malzahn was not a failure at Auburn, but he did not meet expectations, and that was enough for him to be fired. Auburn will owe Malzahn 10.57 million dollars within the next 30 days, and there is no offset language, so he will receive the full 21 million dollar buyout. Auburn has shown that it cares about excellence. One way or another, Tennessee has to prove that they do.