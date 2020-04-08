Volunteer Country
Manning Donates to Frontline Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Matt Ray

Peyton Manning has been making charitable donations to communities since he arrived in the NFL. Manning and his wife, Ashley, founded the Peyback Foundation in 1999. Manning's generosity throughout the years has been unparalleled.

Manning's Peyback foundation has donated over 14 million dollars since its inceptions to communities across the country. Manning's kind giving did not stop with his playing career, and he is still giving today. 

Manning's former teammate, Brandon Stokley, posted an image on social media showing Manning and himself donating blood at a Children's Hospital. 

Manning also donated 500 meals to frontline workers in Indianapolis. In times like this, it may not seem like a lot, but it truly is. Many people, especially healthcare and frontline workers, are unable to make it to stores before the shelves are raided for the day, so those meals could mean the world to many people out there.

 

