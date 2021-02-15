FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search
Watch: Peyton Manning Delivers Heartfelt Intro to NFL Draft

Watch: Peyton Manning Delivers Heartfelt Intro to NFL Draft

Peyton Manning opens the NFL Draft with a heartfelt message
Author:
Publish date:

Crystal LoGiudice- USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning is a former number one pick, and he has been in the shoes of many of these athletes who are enjoying the NFL Draft process tonight. Since being selected number one overall in 1998, Manning has been known for his charity and kindness.

He formed the PeyBack Foundation, and he has gave back to communities across the nation.

Tonight in the midst of a COVID-19 national crisis, sports fans are getting a return to normal in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Manning narrated the intro to the draft, delivering a strong message on hope and handling the adversity, we as a country face. You can watch the full video below.

Peyton Manning
Football

Watch: Peyton Manning Delivers Heartfelt Intro to NFL Draft

Isaac-Washington-Vols-1024x715
Football

Freshman Focus: DL Isaac Washington

Walker Merrill
Football

Freshman Focus: WR Walker Merrill

18228F1E-C443-4CA5-957F-8321B1929996
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: DC Talk, Staff Additions, Recruiting and more

0C6A12CE-26C7-4155-A949-B5F0705BF4A1
Football

Get To Know New Tennessee Offensive Line Coach Glen Elarbee

USATSI_11517672_168390308_lowres
Football

Three Things to Know About Tennessee's New WR Coach Kodi Burns

F4D438CF-5FD2-4CB4-B5A9-81EBBA07E9F8
Men's Basketball

Nichols: No. 16 Tennessee continues love-hate relationship with itself in loss to LSU

USATSI_14993128_168390308_lowres
Football

Top-10 Pick Brown on Garner: 'They Got the Best Damn Coach in College Football'