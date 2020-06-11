Volunteer Country
Peyton Manning Receives Commemorative Plaque from the Rose Bowl

Matthew Ray

Peyton Manning's illustrious career may have ended in 2015, following a 17-year stint in the National Football League. Manning's NFL career saw him break essentially every passing record, win two Super Bowls, and bring home five MVP Awards. 

Manning entered the NFL ranks from Tennessee, and he got his start on the grandest stage. Not in "The Granddaddy of Them All" but he debuted against UCLA in September of 1994, Manning's freshman season. 

Now, he is being honored at the historic stadium, thanks to a gift from Kevin G. Clifford to the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation. A historical marker, commemorating Manning's first game will stand outside of tunnel 16, at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium. 

In a statement issued by the Rose Bowl, Clifford said, "It has been a privilege to partner with the Rose Bowl Stadium team to recognize our great friend, Peyton.The Rose Bowl and Peyton are two American icons now joined together to honor America's Stadium and all that is great about College Football." 

In the same release, Manning said, "You never forget your first time going into the huddle with the starters in a college game, and it was an honor for me to have played my first college game in the Rose Bowl. It's a memory that will never be taken away from me. I was aware of the history of the venue going into the game, and I’m proud to be a small part of that history." 

Manning also competed again in the Rosebowl in a regular-season matchup in 1997. A game the Volunteers won by a score of 30-24. 

