Watch: Peyton Manning Talks Sharing Advice with Joe Burrow, Which NFL Record He Would Like to See Him Break

Peyton Manning has long been looked up to as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the college football game. Manning holds or has held at one time, all most every passing record in the National Football League, many good, but one bad. During Manning's rookie campaign, he threw an NFL rookie record 26 interceptions. Burrow reached out to Manning last week ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft to seek advice from the former number one overall pick, and Manning joined Sports Center on Sunday morning to talk about that conversation and shared which record he would be okay with Burrow breaking.

Manning's rookie record is over two decades old but is one that could be broken at any time with the more aerial offensive attacks. Should Burrow go number one overall in 2020 to the Bengals, he will be tasked with a similar journey to that of Manning's, which is rebuilding a franchise from the ground the up.