Watch: Peyton Manning Shares Who His Toughest Individual Opponent Was During NFL Career

Matthew Ray

During his legendary 17 year career, Peyton Manning threw for 71,940 yards, 539 touchdowns en route to 5-MVPs, 2-Super Bowl victories, and 14-Pro Bowl Selections. 

Manning is a lock to be a first ballot Hall of Famer, and he played against several guys in the same echelon. 

When asked to pick who his toughest individual opponent was, it came as no surprise that Manning would choose Hall of Fame Linebacker Ray Lewis. 

In this short video clip below, Manning breaks down why Lewis was the toughest individual he played against during his time in the league, and he offers some insight into the mind games between the two NFL Legends. 

Recruiting Chat: 5-12-20

Matthew Ray

Matthew Ray

Vols QB Bailey Sends Out Message to Two Coveted Five-Star Recruits to Join Him on Rocky Top

Matthew Ray

Who is Left and Who is Next on the Recruiting Trail for Tennessee?

A breakdown of Tennessee's top remaining targets and their recruitment plans

Matthew Ray

Trey Smith to be Honored as Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award Winner

Matthew Ray

Coveted Tight End Miles Campbell Previews Looming Commitment Decision, Breaks Down Finalists

Coveted 2021 Tight End Miles Campbell previews his looming college decision

Matthew Ray

Matthew Ray

Vols Among Finalists For Top DL Target Who Will Announce His Decision This Weekend

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has released his finalists and will announce a decision this weekend

Matthew Ray

Analysis: Vols Secure Commitment from Cerebral Four Star Willis

The Vols land their second commitment from a four star Saint Frances Academy prospect in as many days. This time it is the punishing, calculating linebacker Aaron Willis.

Brandon Martin

Jodean85

Tennessee LB Commit Aaron Willis Commits to Prestigious All-American Game

Aaron Willis is headed to Orlando to play in the Under Armour All-American Game

Matthew Ray

A Breakdown of Tennessee's Massive Recruiting Weekend

Brandon Martin

Breaking: Elite QB Salter Details His Decision to Commit to Tennessee

Elite Texas Gunslinger Kaidon Salter details his decision to commit to Tennessee

Matthew Ray