Watch: Peyton Manning Shares Who His Toughest Individual Opponent Was During NFL Career

During his legendary 17 year career, Peyton Manning threw for 71,940 yards, 539 touchdowns en route to 5-MVPs, 2-Super Bowl victories, and 14-Pro Bowl Selections.

Manning is a lock to be a first ballot Hall of Famer, and he played against several guys in the same echelon.

When asked to pick who his toughest individual opponent was, it came as no surprise that Manning would choose Hall of Fame Linebacker Ray Lewis.

In this short video clip below, Manning breaks down why Lewis was the toughest individual he played against during his time in the league, and he offers some insight into the mind games between the two NFL Legends.