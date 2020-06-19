Tee Martin: Black Jersey Donations Will Be for 'Giving Back to the Community in Knoxville'

When Jeremy Pruitt addressed the Tennessee media yesterday, he spoke on several issues, one being the return of black jerseys and how they would be donated after use.

Pruitt said on the topic, "When the game is over with, find a way to auction the jerseys and raise money for Black Lives Matter."

This caused some concerns within the Volunteer faithful fan base, and many were torn by the idea, to say the least. Today, Tee Martin went on Jayson Swain's, "Swain Event" and revealed the true destination of where the money would go.

The money, in fact, will not go out nationally, but it will stay on a local level, and the organization has yet to be decided. Martin said during his appearance, "We’re supporting hearing our players-giving an opportunity to speak their hearts and minds, and supporting the community we serve. The statement was speaking more to that, not necessarily to that organization."

Martin would go on to add, "We're going to find an organization within our community to support. We never talked about donating to that particular organization, nor will we do that. We've looked at giving back to the community in Knoxville, and we haven't found that organization yet. That’s as far as that has gone so far.”

Martin is serving as assistant head coach, passing game coordinator, and wide receivers coach, while serving as the head of the Cultural Committee for Tennessee's Football program.

You can listen to the full interview through the tweet below.