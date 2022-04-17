Maryland Transfer Edge Rusher, Former Vols Commit Darrell Jackson Sets Official Visit to Tennessee

Maryland transfer and former Tennessee Volunteer commitment, Darrel Jackson, is set to take an official visit to Tennessee on April 30th, sources close to his recruitment tell Volunteer Country.

Jackson, a one-time Tennessee commit, was one of the standout freshmen for Maryland this past fall.

Jackson was committed to Tennessee as a member of the 2021 class. He pledged to Jeremy Pruitt's staff in February of 2020, however, the two parties went separate ways before Jackson planned to sign with Tennessee which led him to sign with Maryland.

During his one season, Jackson played in all 13 games, including one start. He totaled 22 tackles, including 15 solo, before entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The Vols are battling Florida and Miami for the former Sunshine state product.

Below is a look at Sports Illustrated's evaluation of Jackson coming out of high school.

Frame: Unusually long with a thin and wiry frame. Has room to add weight and will need to do so on the next level.

Athleticism: Shows a quick first step at times from the three-technique though has plays where he is late off the ball. Has length and play strength, but needs to learn how to play with lower pad level. Hips seem to be loose.

Instincts: At the point in his playing career where he’s just see ball, find ball. If the pad level is fixed, he could be of much more use on the next level. He redirects down the line of scrimmage well, but is inconsistent with his first step.

Polish: There’s certainly a lot to clean up in terms of technique. He’s playing with all athleticism and attributes at this point. He’s built like a wiry defensive end, but has been asked to play the 3-technique, which could hinder his immediate impact at the defensive end position that he will need to play based off his frame.

Bottom Line: This is a “trust the measurables” type of football player. There’s plenty to clean up with Jackson, but that’s only good news for Tennessee fans. He will only get better upon arrival in college, and it’s not too shabby at this point. Pad level and weight gain is where the improvements start no matter where he lines up.