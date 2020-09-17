SI.com
Volunteer Country
Just In: Cade Mays Granted Immediate Eligibility  by NCAA, Awaiting SEC Decision

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt announced moments ago during his Thursday Press conference that Cade Mays has been ruled immediately eligible by the NCAA. Mays will now have to wait for approval from the SEC before he can officially be cleared, since he is an interconference transfer.

Mays announced his decision to transfer from Georgia shortly after the Bulldogs Sugar Bowl win over Baylor in January. Mays' reason for transferring stemmed from a long-standing legal issue regarding the partial amputation of his father, Kevin Mays', pinky finger by a folding chair, while on a recruiting trip to Georgia.

Mays will provide another key piece to Tennessee's 2020 offensive line that has been projected as one of the best in the country.

Mays appeared in 25 games during his time at Georgia, and he started in 18 of those, with a start coming at every position except center.

Mays was a freshman All-American in 2018, and he is already garnering pre-season All-Sec and All-American honors heading into his Junior campaign. Should he forego his senior season, he would project as a rounds 1-3 pick.

Mays will now continue his father Kevin's legacy at Tennessee, as he will play alongside his brother, Cooper, who signed with the Vols in the 2020 class.

