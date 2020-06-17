Vols Signee McDonald Undergoes Surgery After Arriving to Campus

Tennessee signed a trio of coveted linebackers from Whitehaven (TN) in their 2020 recruiting class in Bryson Eason, Martavius French, and Tamarion McDonald.

The group dubbed "The Whitehaven Trio" has now arrived on campus, but McDonald is going to be sidelined for a little while. Shortly after arriving, McDonald underwent shoulder surgery, and he posted a photo on his Instagram to break the news of his surgery.

Sources indicated to VR2 on SI that McDonald's surgery was a repair unrelated to the rotator cuff, which means the downtime is likely 3-4 months, so it is possible he could still find his way onto the playing field at some point this fall.

McDonald, a versatile defender, has a variety of positions he could play at Tennessee over his career, as he projects as a hybrid linebacker. He picked up an offer from the Vols when Jeremy Pruitt arrived at Whitehaven to watch the trio play, and he was shortly committed after he backed off of a pledge to Mississippi State.

McDonald being able to get a clean bill of health to start his career is much more important than trying to battle through injuries in a season that has multiple question marks around how it will play out.

VR2's analysis of McDonald after he committed last fall-

While McDonald plays considerable time at a safety for Whitehaven, and while he could help the secondary for the Volunteers, he also plays significant snaps as an outside linebacker. Playing around Martavius French and Bryson Eason means that McDonald can be moved all around the box when he is playing in the front seven for the Tigers. He may line up looking like a safety but playing the role of a linebacker. Similarly, he may line up as a slot corner and come on a linebacker blitz. He also can look to take a standard outside linebacker spot in a 4-3, then bail and cover a tight end in man coverage as a safety. This versatility makes McDonald difficult to identify for opposing offenses, but he is a player they must be aware of every play. Failure to account for him will often end in disaster. McDonald has a nose for the ball, but perhaps more so, he has a nose for the quarterback. The Tigers like bringing their do-it-all defender from off the edge as a linebacker when they want to generate pressure on the passer. McDonald shines when asked to run to the wide side of the field, set an edge, and take down a ball carrier using his speed to get there and his strength and explosive tackling to end the play. Still, he looks even better coming off the edge of the formation on a pass rush.