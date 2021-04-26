FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Michigan Transfer QB Milton Makes Move to Tennessee Official

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Last Monday, news broke regarding Joe Milton being active in the student directory at Tennessee. In the days following the news, Milton disputed it claiming he was down to Tennessee and Washington State, with a decision set for "probably Saturday night." That decision did not happen on Saturday night, but it did not take long past that timeline for it to happen.

If there was a decision to be made, another trip to Tennessee settled it for him, as he has now announced his decision to commit and transfer to the University of Tennessee via Instagram.

Milton took in the spring game in Knoxville on Saturday, and he came away impressed with the tempo of the offense and looking forward to his future on Rocky Top starting in the coming weeks, however, he declined a full interview due to feeling like his moment had been shared already after the news leaked about his name being in the student directory.



Milton will have three years of eligibility remaining to use at Tennessee thanks to last season's blanket eligibility rule. He will join a room that features former five-star Harrison Bailey, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, and third-year quarterback Brian Maurer. Each guy has starting experience, which should make the race for the top spot interesting heading into the fall.

Milton's news is not indicative of one of these three players transferring, as sources have indicated to VR2 on SI that Tennessee's coaches have been transparent with their quarterbacks throughout the process, informing them weeks ago they were targeting one more quarterback in the transfer portal.

IMG_2923joe milton
Football

