Raider's GM Mike Mayock Believes Jason Witten is 'on Mount Rushmore' of Tight Ends

Jason Witten was a Dallas Cowboy for 16 years, but now that chapter has closed. Witten signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders to extend his career to 17 years, in a move many found strange due to the completeness of the tight end's room for the Raiders.

Earlier this week, Raider's GM, Mike Mayock shared the reasoning behind the organization's decision to bring Witten on.

Witten Statement from Twitter Via @NFLMAVERICK

Witten is widely considered as one of the best tight ends in the history of the game, and he could eventually be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Over the course of his career, Witten has caught 1215 passes for 12,977 yards and 72 touchdowns. Witten is fourth all-time in career receptions and 19th in total receiving yards. At the tight end position, Witten trails only Tony Gonzales.