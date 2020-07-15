Elite OT Amarius Mims Includes Vols in List of Top Schools

Amarius Mims is one of the most highly sought after recruits in the nation, as a multitude of prestigious College Programs are heavily pursuing the 5-star recruit. On Wednesday, Mims trimmed his list of potential destinations down to 6 schools: Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

While Alabama and Georgia currently appear to be the front-runners in Mims’ recruitment, the Vols are not quite out of the running yet. The top prospect praised the Volunteers’ coaching staff during an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated back in October. “(Will Friend’s success) is great for me because I want to get in and make an early impact,” said Mims. “Tennessee has been recruiting me hard since they gave me an offer.”

Mims is also close friends with Tennessee commit Cody Brown, and at one point in time they both seemed to indicate that they would end up at the same university. “Wherever he goes is where I’m going and vice versa,” Mims told Sports Illustrated when asked if he and Brown will play together at the College level a few months ago.

As for Mims’ talent, he has the potential to become the top rated prospect in the country after an elite Junior season. Sports Illustrated’s All-American team recently had the opportunity to evaluate the offensive tackle, and praised him for his unique athleticism.“Simply gifted athletically for a person his size; routinely displays coordination, balance, agility and short-area quickness,” wrote the SI-All-American team. “Possesses natural knee bend, flexibility and gets out of stance at the snap without any issues. Mirrors well when engaged in pass-protection, and can recover well versus inside moves. Solid grab strength at the point of attack and can bring his feet with power as a drive-blocker in the run game.”

“Mims has the potential to become an elite left tackle at the next level,” wrote the SI All-American team in their conclusion of Mims. “He has a high ceiling, thanks to excellent size, athleticism, length and good strength. His development with a skilled offensive line coach will be crucial, as he possesses all of the physical traits you look for. Projects as a high-end multi-year starter and potential all-conference player.”

Mims is currently set to announce his commitment one month from today on August 15th, as Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, and Tennessee continue to attempt to reel in one of the most talented prospects in the country.