Staff Predictions: Will the Vols Take Down Missouri?

Knoxville, Tenn.-- Tennessee and Missouri are set to kick off shortly, and the VR2 on SI staff has made their final predictions. The game will kick off at Noon ET on the SEC Network.

Matt: Tennessee 31-17 Tennessee

I picked the Vols at this score yesterday on the Rocky Top Insider Podcast, and I am sticking by it today. I think Tennessee has a lot of success on the ground, and Jeremy Pruitt should have a lot of success scheming against a Tigers offense that is still searching for its identity. Tennessee should be able to get some momentum in this one and roll into Georgia 2-0.

Brandon: 38-20 Tennessee

The Vols should be able to take advantage of the Tigers through the air today. Jarrett Guarantano, despite leaving some opportunities on the field against South Carolina, made some big throws, was efficient, allowed his receivers a chance to make plays, and didn't turn the ball over. This was all against a very good South Carolina secondary, one that should be much better than Mizzou's. The Vols will have a balanced attack, but they should have an opportunity to pull away with offensive firepower from the undermanned Tigers.

Dale: 31-21 Tennessee

Can Tennessee's offensive line pick up where they left off and make running lanes for the Volunteer RBs? If they plan to remain balanced they will have to get in a much quicker groove than last week. Missouri has a pretty stout front on the defensive side.

The Vols and Tigers will kick-off at Noon ET on the SEC Network.