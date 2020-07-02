Tennessee Announces Transition to Mobile Ticketing for 2020-21 in All Sports

Unprecedented times are leading to new measures being implemented each and every day, or so it seems. The world has been trending more and more digitally since the turn of the century, but now it seems everything you need is in the palm of your hand.

The University of Tennessee athletic department released an announcement earlier today, citing a full switch to mobile tickets for entrance to sporting events across the University.

The release is centered around the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability to initiate contactless entry, while more effectively and efficiently increasing the rate of admission into events.

The full statement from the Athletic Department is below:

After successfully introducing a mobile ticketing option for single-game football tickets in 2019, Tennessee Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing for all ticket options across all ticketed sports in 2020-21.

Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smart phones and are scanned when entering an athletic venue, promote health and safety via contactless entry while also enhancing convenience and efficiency by easing flow through venue entry points.

"With the ever-changing landscape surrounding athletics due to COVID-19, we realized the safest way to provide tickets is through the use of mobile delivery, with tickets being sent digitally to the account holder's registered email address," Associate Athletics Director for Fan Experience & Sales Jimmy Delaney said.

Mobile tickets also provide heightened security against counterfeit or stolen tickets.

Tennessee fans who find themselves unable to attend certain games now have the ability to conveniently transfer tickets to friends or family members digitally, without the need for shipping or swapping physical tickets in person.

Mobile ticketing will be available for Tennessee football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.

Step-by-step instructions, helpful tips and answers to frequently asked questions are available at: UTsports.com/DigitalTickets

Ticket holders who don't have a smart phone or do not utilize email may call the Tennessee Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-332-VOLS (8657) to talk through their options.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO UTILIZE MOBILE TICKETING?