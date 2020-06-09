Morris Wants to 'Be More of a Leader' for Vols in 2020

Wanya Morris was the cornerstone of Tennessee's 2019 recruiting class after committing to Jeremy Pruitt's program on May 1st, 2018. Morris came out of the high school ranks as one of the elite players in the country, and he lived up to that billing during his freshman season on Rocky Top. Morris garnered freshman All-American honors during his first season in Knoxville, and he is now set for a sophomore campaign that will prove pivotal for Jeremy Pruitt's tenure.

During the latest episode of 'The Slice' podcast, Morris joined Kasey Funderburg to talk about a variety of topics, including his desire to become a leader for Tennessee in 2020.

Funderburg asked Morris, "what are some things you want to see out of yourself this year?"

To which Morris responded, " I definitely want to get stronger and faster. That is a given. I feel like that is for everybody. I want to go out there have more fun, be able to communicate better, and become more of a leader. I feel like I have all the qualities to be a leader, it is just doing it. I feel like because I was a freshman and just learning, I didn't speak much. Just being more vocal because anybody can lead. I just have to be more vocal. For me, I want to bring the team more together. I just want us to be that glue to bring everything together."

Funderburg followed up with, "why is it important for you to be a leader, and what are some of those qualities you think make a good leader?

Morris responded with, "I feel like to be a leader, you have to know the struggle. I have definitely gone through the struggle with them, so you just have to be understanding and willing to tell somebody and accept criticism. You have to criticize and accept criticism, you know? You have to be open-minded. I just feel like I could bring all of those to the table and just apply them to the football field. Not everybody needs to be yelled at. Not everybody needs to be catered to. It is just the way you talk to people, and I feel like I am really good at that. So, why not step up and do it?"

Seeing Morris buy into that leadership role is a sign of success for the direction Jeremy Pruitt's program is heading. Having younger guys with a desire to step up despite already having established leaders on the team is an important part of success, and it shows players are bought into the vision Pruitt has laid out in Knoxville.

You can listen to the full episode of 'The Slice' below.