Multiple Off-Field Staff Members Following Alex Golesh to USF for Expanded Roles

Alex Golesh’s departure to be a Division 1 Head Coach was inevitable. Lauded as one of the fastest rising young coaches in America, Golesh now has the task of turning around a South Florida program that is coming off a 1-11 season. 

Since making his way to Tampa, Golesh has had three off-field support staffers join his staff in some capacity. 

Former Tennessee assistant offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick has joined the Bulls staff as the offensive line coach, while former tight end assistant and offensive analyst, Jack Taylor, is expected to become the Bulls next tight end coach. 

Elsewhere, Chad Creamer, an established defensive analyst at Tennessee, will join Golesh’s on-field defensive staff as well. 

Golesh has yet to officially unveil any of his new staff, but he has noted he hopes to have it in place sooner than later. It remains to see who else Golesh will have join him, but we expect ankther tight end assistant, Alex Fagan, to join the Bulls staff in Tampa. There are also reports of Andrew Warsaw, Tennessee’s Director of Football Operations, potentially joining Golesh in Tampa in a CEO type role. 

“Yeah, certainly losing Alex is something that we're excited about,” Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel said during a press conference on Sunday. “I think it speaks to the growth inside of our program. When I say that, just that the success that we're having on the field, the style of play, the culture that we have inside of our building, for him to have an opportunity to go run his own program is one that I and the staff are excited for him to have that opportunity. In the coming days we'll understand how we want to fill that out on the recruiting trail, then as we get into game preparation as well. Excited for him. Again, I think it speaks so well to what our players and staff has done in a short amount of time here at Tennessee.”

