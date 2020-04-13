Volunteer Country
Director of Senior Bowl Has High Praise for Jauan Jennings Ahead of NFL Draft

Matthew Ray

Jim Nagy is the director of the annual Reese's Senior Bowl, and he had high praise this morning on his Twitter account about Jauan Jennings. 

Jennings was a hot topic at the Senior Bowl, and he has remained a topic of interest for multiple NFL teams ahead of the NFL Draft, which will start on April 23rd. 

Jennings' 4.72 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine raised concerns from teams, but his ability to break tackles, block in space, and create mismatches has kept his interest level in touch with several teams across the league. 

During an interview session at the Senior Bowl in Mobile (AL) in January, Nagy told VR2, "Jauan is truly, truly unique. Going back in my time with scouting receivers there is not really a good comparison for him, at least that I have done- that is that physical, that aggressive, with the mindset. His play-style is unique, especially with the ball in his hands. He is a junkyard dawg. You talk to the guys up at Tennessee, and he has been a really good special teams player for them. They think they could play him at safety on defense."

Nagy continued on Jennings, "he is just wired differently than most receivers from a mental standpoint as far as having that edge to his personality. He is so good with his hands, and he is so good after the catch in terms of broken tackles, as far as forcing guys to tackle him. You have to tackle Jauan Jennings. He makes you. You have to wrap up and tackle that guy.”

Nagy believes that Jennings may be the most unique prospect in this draft. He added, ” he is different than anyone in this group. He is different than anyone in this draft. If you want a tone-setter attitude and a guy that can work the middle of the field and underneath and be that true possession guy- he could get on the field next year and catch a lot of balls. You know he is going to be on the field on fourth down. He is a core special teams player, and then if he is that, then you are going to find a way to get him in packages at receiver, as well.”

Jennings has received multiple projections to different rounds in the upcoming draft, but if one scout views Jennings along the same lines as Nagy does, then he could slide up the big board. 

In addition to serving as the ED of the Senior Bowl, Nagy is an ESPN Draft Analyst, 18-year NFL scout, and a 6-times Super Bowl Participant with 4 wins.

Featured Image Via Chuck Cook- USA Today Sports

