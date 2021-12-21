Navy Shuler Details Decision to Transfer to Tennessee

Yesterday afternoon, Tennessee Volunteer legacy, Navy Shuler announced his decision to transfer from Appalachian State to Tennessee. The son of former Tennessee standout quarterback Heath Shuler, Navy will look to make his own legacy in Knoxville while growing and developing under Joey Halze and Josh Heupel. On Monday, Shuler detailed his decision to choose Tennessee with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

"When first getting into the transfer portal, I didn't know what to expect," Shuler told Sports Illustrated about his decision. "But after publicly announcing I hit the portal, I was overwhelmed. I received more attention from schools than I did during my high school career leading up to my senior year at Christ School. When Coach Heupel called me and told me the good news, I knew my recruiting process was over. The idea of playing at Tennessee and running through the T is a dream come true for me."

The decision marked an opportunity to return to his first home for the new Tennessee signal-caller.

"The opportunity of wearing the power T means a lot," Shuler said. "I was born in Knoxville and lived in East Tennessee for the first three years of my life, so it is a special place to me."

Navy's dad Heath was a standout during his time in Knoxville. He finished second in the 1993 Heisman race and went on to be the third overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. But, it is safe say, he was more than excited to see his son carry on a family tradition.

"He was overwhelmed with excitement, especially for me to be the 5th Shuler in my family to wear the orange and white," Shuler said of his father's reaction.

There was more that went into the decision than just donning the orange and white and running through the Power T, though. The opportunity to be developed in Tennessee's offensive system was key.

"Having Coach Heupel and Coach Halzle to develop me is truly an honor," Shuler said of the opportunity to play for Joey Halzle and Josh Heupel, given their history of developing and producing quarterbacks. "Most college football programs can say they have basically two QB coaches on their staff. Heupel's offense is very similar to my high school offense at Christ School. So I'm very excited to meet all of my teammates and learn the offense."

With a chance to write his own legacy in Knoxville, what does Navy Shuler bring to Rocky Top?

I would say what I bring to Knoxville is just more than a QB on the team," Shuler said of this. "I am a man of faith and want to be a great teammate for my team, and I always want to improve every day."

Shuler found home with his decision to enter the transfer portal and leave Appalachian State, and he is looking forward to the next chapter on Rocky Top.

"It's definitely a relief to be out of the transfer portal and be committed," he said. "Very anxious to get to Knoxville and start building relationships with my teammates, coaches, and support staff."

Due to last year's blanket eligibility rule and taking a redshirt this fall, Shuler will have four years of eligibility remaining. He will start out as a preferred walk-on in Knoxville.

featured image via Palmer Noyes instagram