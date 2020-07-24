Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Uncategorized
VR2
Football

Report: NCAA Advice on COVID Testing Protocol is Encouraging for Football in the Fall

Volunteer Country Staff

The status of college football is up in the air at this point in time, however, College football insider Brett McMurphy, released a report today with a positive update. 

McMurphy tweeted, "Sources told Stadium, NCAA advises schools that after a student-athlete has a confirmed positive COVID test, they won't have to test again for next 3 months unless they show symptoms. For example, players who test positive in July, will not have to test again until October." 

This is a considerable update, as most teams from around the country have already had a number of players test positive in recent weeks.

Tennessee reported they had numerous student-athletes test positive following the Fourth of July holiday, but they never released exact numbers. 

A source indicated to VR2 on SI that the number on the football team was less than 10, with all of these players being able to return to activities following their required quarantine time. So, whenever these players were originally tested, they would now be cleared to play for three months, unless they were to show symptoms. 

The SEC is expected to decide on a season within the next two weeks, and this report seems to be a positive indication for teams moving forward. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vols Kick Returner Velus Jones Jr. Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The awards and honors keep coming in for Tennessee players as we head into the 2020-21 College Football season.

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Former Vol Jonathan Kongbo Preps for First NFL Camp

Former Tennessee defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo has been working hard to get opportunities at the NFL level, and now it appears as if his hard work is finally paying off, as the former Volunteers standout has now earned the chance to participate in his first NFL Camp.

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Tennessee Hints at Uniform Alteration

Matthew Ray

Trey Smith Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

On Thursday, Smith was added to another prestigious list which honored both his talents on and off of the field: the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

Volunteer Country Staff

To’o To’o the Only Sophomore in the Country Named to Bednarik, Butkus and Nagurski Watch Lists

Volunteer Country Staff

SI All-American Team: Vols Commit Wolfe "Instant Impact" Tight End

The SI All-American Team believes Hudson Wolfe is an instant impact player

Matthew Ray

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Tennessee Announces Plan, Guidelines for High School Football Season

The Tennessee Secondary Athletic Association has announced their plans for fall sports

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Among Shortlist of Favorites for Alabama Edge Rusher

The Tennessee Volunteers made the list of favorites for a coveted edge rusher from Alabama

Matthew Ray

Brent Cimaglia Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

Now the Volunteers are also earning national honors on special teams, as rising senior kicker Brent Cimaglia was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list on Wednesday morning.

Volunteer Country Staff

26 Tennesseans Make SI All-American Watch List

The Sports Illustrated All-American evaluation squad recently announced that 26 high school prospects from the State of Tennessee made their watch list for the 2020 SI All-American team.

Volunteer Country Staff