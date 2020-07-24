Report: NCAA Advice on COVID Testing Protocol is Encouraging for Football in the Fall

The status of college football is up in the air at this point in time, however, College football insider Brett McMurphy, released a report today with a positive update.

McMurphy tweeted, "Sources told Stadium, NCAA advises schools that after a student-athlete has a confirmed positive COVID test, they won't have to test again for next 3 months unless they show symptoms. For example, players who test positive in July, will not have to test again until October."

This is a considerable update, as most teams from around the country have already had a number of players test positive in recent weeks.

Tennessee reported they had numerous student-athletes test positive following the Fourth of July holiday, but they never released exact numbers.

A source indicated to VR2 on SI that the number on the football team was less than 10, with all of these players being able to return to activities following their required quarantine time. So, whenever these players were originally tested, they would now be cleared to play for three months, unless they were to show symptoms.

The SEC is expected to decide on a season within the next two weeks, and this report seems to be a positive indication for teams moving forward.