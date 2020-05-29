Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Report: NCAA Close to Recommending Model for Pre-Season Football Camp

Matthew Ray

Football will return this fall, in some shape or form, but before that happens practice must resume. The NCAA is close to ready to take its first steps toward that, according to a report from Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel. 

Thamel wrote on his twitter account, “Sources: The NCAA football oversight committee met today. They are heading toward recommending a six-week preseason football camp model for this season. In the next week, they’re going to determine in the granular what that could look like before formally recommending it.”

He later added, “The FOC will make that recommendation to the NCAA Division I Council for final approval. Mid-June is the target for that step.” 

VR2 learned earlier this week that Tennessee players would start returning to campus as early as next week, according to sources close to the situation.  

They can begin voluntary athletic activities on June 8th. Getting a potential target date like this in line is another huge step for football to take place this fall. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Day Tennessee chat

Let’s talk about the Vols!

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

A Look at Five Tennessee Players Who Could Change Positions this Fall

A breakdown of which Tennessee Volunteer players could change positions this fall

Matthew Ray

Miles Campbell Talks 'Relief' After Commitment to Tennessee, Looks Ahead to Senior Season

Tennessee Volunteers Football Commitment Miles Campbell Talks Relief After Committing to Tennessee, Looks Ahead to His Senior Season

Matthew Ray

JT Daniels Officially Announces Transfer Destination

JT Daniels Officially Announces Transfer Destination

Matthew Ray

Watch: Josh Dobbs Talks NASA Externship, Love For Space

Watch: Former Tennessee Vols Josh Dobbs Talks NASA Externship, Love For Space

Matthew Ray

How the Newly Extended NCAA Recruiting Dead Period Affects Tennessee

How the Newly Extended NCAA Recruiting Dead Period Affects Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tennessee Commit Aaron Willis is a Heat Seeking Missile at Linebacker

Watch: Tennessee Commit Aaron Willis is a Heat Seeking Missile at Linebacker

Matthew Ray

Where Eric Gray's Freshman Season Compares to 5 Tennessee Greats

Where Eric Gray's Freshman Season Compares to 5 Tennessee Greats

Matthew Ray

Vols Remain in the Mix for Coveted DB Target Ryan Barnes

Tennessee makes the cut for highly touted DB Ryan Barnes

Matthew Ray

Watch: Eric Gray Shows Explosiveness With 66-Inch Running Box Jump

Watch: Eric Gray Shows Explosiveness With 66-Inch Running Box Jump

Matthew Ray