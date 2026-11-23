A lot has changed in a year for Tennessee football.

The 2025 Volunteers finished the regular season with an embarrassing 45-24 loss at home to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The score wasn't the worst part, in my opinion. It was the way Tennessee was dominated in the trenches and how its tackling wasn't up to the standard.

Fans at Neyland Stadium watched as the Commodores ran the ball 37 times for 314 yards and five touchdowns on their way to 582 yards of total offense. That was something I never thought I would witness.

That game was the low point of a season that got away from the Tennessee defense. The Vols allowed 28.8 points and 397.2 yards per game in 2025, which ranked 91st and 92nd nationally, according to cfbstats.com. Opponents scored on 40 of 45 trips inside the red zone, 32 of them touchdowns.

Last December, Josh Heupel made a change at defensive coordinator and hired Jim Knowles from Penn State. Knowles won a national championship as Ohio State's defensive coordinator in 2024, and his defense held Heupel's offense in check in the first round of the College Football Playoff that season.

Now, a year later, this Tennessee team has become one of the best in the country, with a defense that takes pride in controlling the game instead of being controlled.

Tennessee defensive lineman Nathan Robinson (19) wears an orange cowboy hat after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Nathan Robinson was asked about avenging last year's loss to Vanderbilt, and he kept his answer in the present.

"That was last year," Robinson said. "And it was unfortunate the way that went. It's not the product you want to put on the field, what we did last year. But it is last year, and this is a new team, new defense, new identity as a whole for the team."

Penn State transfers Xavier Gilliam and Dejuan Lane followed Knowles to Knoxville and have helped set the tone for this defense. Gilliam wrecks games from the interior, and Lane makes plays all over the field at safety. He is second in the nation with five interceptions. Linebacker Arion Carter has been the steady presence in the middle, leading the team in tackles.

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) catches the ball for an interception during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through 11 games, Tennessee is allowing 14.2 points per game, which ranks seventh nationally, and 282.9 yards per game, which ranks 11th. Up front, the Vols lead the country with 47 sacks. That is already 10 more than last year's team had in 13 games.

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The secondary has made just as big a jump. Opponents have thrown five touchdown passes against the Vols this season. Last year, the Vols allowed 19.

In the red zone, opponents have scored on 22 of 27 trips, but only 12 were touchdowns. Knowles and his defensive staff have changed the narrative for Tennessee football.

Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only is Tennessee a different team, but Vanderbilt has a new quarterback in freshman Jared Curtis. The highly touted quarterback has come along stronger as the season has gone on. Heupel mentioned him on Monday.

"I think he's continued to get better throughout the course of the year," Heupel said. "Decision-making, presence and feel inside of the pocket. When he sets his feet, he's been extremely accurate with the ball, as well. So we got to win at the line of scrimmage. We got to get him in predictable downs. We got to apply pressure to him and try to disguise things on the back end and create some plays."

Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, the Volunteers will have a shot at earning their 82nd all-time win over Vanderbilt, but Robinson isn't treating it as a revenge game.

"So, it's a big one because it's the next one," he said. "And we're just going to continue to take them one at a time like we have been."

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